She Does it Again: Cassidy Barrios LSWA Co-Player of the Week

RUSTON, La. – Nicholls State University senior guard Cassidy Barrios picked up her fifth weekly honor of the season as she was voted Louisiana Sports Writers Association Co-Player of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.

A four-time Southland player of the week, Barrios split her first state honor with Grambling’s Shakyla Hill. The award is voted on by statewide members of the LSWA.

Barrios had another routine week for the Colonels, averaging 22.5 points and 9.0 rebounds while adding 2.5 steals, 2.0 assists, and two blocks. She posted her league-leading 12th double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds against McNeese, and at Central Arkansas, she connected on 8 of 12 from the field and 9 of 10 at the free throw line, finishing with a game-high 25 points in the road victory.

Barrios, who leads the Southland in scoring, rebounding, and free throws made/percentage, needs just two points to reach 1,700 for her career. She ranks second all-time in program history in scoring and is nearing the record of 1,750 points, held by Realia Davis.

BANNER CEREMONY

Nicholls will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Wednesday, Jan. 22 for its final home game in nearly a month. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will serve as the annual ‘Stuff Stopher’ and before tip, the 2018 Southland Tournament championship banner will be raised in the gym.

Article courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department.