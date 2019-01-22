Saints season cause of death? ‘Blunt force trauma’

NEW ORLEANS – The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office released an official statement regarding the death of the Saints season.

After careful review of Sunday’s “Superdome debacle,” Dr. Charles Preston has issued a ruling.

“The Saints Super Bowl berth died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest,” Preston said. “Manner of death was homicide. With sufficient evidence captured on video, one would expect appropriate authorities to take action.”

Preston went on to say that like many Saints fans, he also suffered a trauma from Sunday’s events.