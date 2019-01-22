Overturned tanker causes interstate closure near Slidell

SLIDELL, LA – An overturned tanker truck has closed a section of I-10 on the North Shore.
According to @NS_Traffic on Twitter, I-10 West has been closed since around 6 A.M. due to an accident.
Interstate is closed at the I-12/I-59 merge.
I-12 East (Exit 85A) to I-10 West is closed.
Traffic is being diverted from I-59 South to I-12 West at Exit 1A.
Drivers can expect heavy delays.
Traffic travelling on I-10 West from Mississippi into New Orleans is not affected.
I-10 West remains closed at the I-12/I-59 merge due to an accident. I-12 East (Exit 85A) to I-10 West is closed. Traffic is being diverted from I-59 South to I-12 West at Exit 1A. Expect delays. Traffic travelling on I-10 West from Mississippi into New Orleans is not affected.
— North Shore Traffic (@NS_Traffic) January 22, 2019