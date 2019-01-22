NOPD Supt. Ferguson’s son accused in domestic dispute

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson’s son, Shane Ferguson, is in trouble with the law.

According to NOPD Director of Communications Andy Cunningham, Shane Ferguson “turned himself into authorities Tuesday evening (Jan.22) in relation to a domestic dispute that occurred over the weekend.”

“While this is a family matter,” says Cunningham in a prepared statement, “Chief Ferguson wants to be clear that the NOPD will conduct a proper and complete investigation just like we do in every case.”

Chief Ferguson was sworn-in as the new NOPD Superintendent last week, replacing Superintendent Michael Harrison, who left to become the top cop in Baltimore.

