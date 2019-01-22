Man who threatened to jump off Huey P. Long Bridge identified as De La Salle High School President

NEW ORLEANS – Michael Giambelluca, President of De La Salle High School, has been reported as the man who stood atop the Huey P. Long Bridge yesterday, threatening to jump off the side.

In a statement sent out by De La Salle High School, it is noted that Giambelluca will be taking an immediate leave of absence.

Medical reasons are listed as the reason for the leave.

“We are saddened by the reported incident concerning De La Salle President Mr. Michael Giambelluca. We ask that you keep Mr. Giambelluca and his family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Monday evening, police reported that a man was on the Huey P. Long Bridge threatening to jump.

The incident caused the shutdown of the bridge for nearly 3 hours, in both directions, during rush hour traffic.