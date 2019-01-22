× 2-year-old among 3 killed overnight in vehicle crash

GOLDEN MEADOW – Troopers with LSP responded to a single vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three late last night.

The crash happened around midnight on LA 308 near East 165th Street.

37-year-old Michael Barthelemy of Galliano, 2-year-old Trisha Barthelemy of Galliano, and 17-year-old Zackary Cheramie of Golden Meadow were all killed in the crash.

Initial investigation revealed Michael Barthelemy was driving a Nissan Frontier, traveling north on LA 308. For unknown reasons, he veered off the roadway to the right, then auto-corrected, sending the vehicle off the left side of the highway.

The vehicle entered Bayou Lafourche where it became submerged.

Barthelemy and his two passengers were unable to escape the sinking vehicle.

Michael Barthelemy was properly restrained and Trisha Barthelemy was properly restrained in a car seat. Zackary was not restrained during the crash.

Impairment is unknown as a factor in this crash and standard toxicology reports are pending the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.