Lawyer files lawsuit against NFL and Roger Goddell

NEW ORLEANS-- Attorney, Frank J. D'Amico, Jr., has filed suit in Civil District Court for Orleans Parish to ask the Courts to Order the Commissioner to take action over the Saints-Rams outcome of the NFC Championship game held in New Orleans on Sunday.

D'Amico said he is asking the court to order Commissioner Roger Goodell to take action. He said the NFL rule book clearly gives Goodell the power and authority to reverse the results of the game or even put the teams back on the field to replay the game from the point where the penalty should've been called.

He said he decided to take legal action against the NFL after being approached by several season ticket holders and members of the Who Dat Nation.

"I don't have to tell you the damage to the City of New Orleans, the state, and to the fans. It is monumental, the amount of money and anguish that it is costing fans. Not to mention the fact that it's a black eye against the NFL. How can they hold their heads up and say this is a legitimate game when they let things like this happen, when in their own words they have the power and authority to do something about it and they take no action," he said.

A court hearing is set for Monday in Civil District Court at 10 a.m.

Here's a link to the lawsuit filed: nfl petition for writ