Governor Edwards announces re-election campaign

NEW ORLEANS – Governor John Bel Edwards has formally launched his campaign for re-election.

Governor Edwards shared a video, explaining his reason for running again.

He reminds voters how far Louisiana has come while under his leadership, ‘from record budget deficits and a weak economy to budget surpluses and the largest economic development projects and largest GDP in Louisiana history.’

Governor Edwards also speaks about some of his priorities for the days ahead.

This includes his teacher pay raise plan and his fight for legislation to increase the minimum wage.

He is also looking for ways to ensure women receive equal pay for equal work.

“We are truly better off than we were three years ago. And we’re working hard to make it even better. That’s why I am formally announcing my campaign for re-election. Serving as your Governor has been one of the greatest honors of my life and, with your support, I look forward to four more years of even greater prosperity and opportunities,” Governor Edwards says in the video. “Donna and I look forward to seeing you and your family on the campaign trail as we continue working to put Louisiana First. Thank you and God bless.”