Salmen coach Jay Carlin hit another milestone Tuesday night. His Spartans defeated Lakeshore 58-46.

The win was the 900th of his career. Carlin was mobbed by his players after the game.

Here’s the video from WGNO Sports’ Robert O’Shields.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carlin spoke with WGNO Sports after the game.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Among those in attendance at Tuesday night's game was Trey Folse, superintendent of schools for St Tammany Parish. Folse once served as an assistant for Carlin at Salmen.