Baton Rouge teenager arrested for burglary of unmarked cop car

BATON ROUGE – Officers with the Louisiana State Police arrested a teenager for his role in several vehicle burglaries.

Investigators say in October 2018, 17-year-old Daveon D. Coates broke the window of an unmarked LSP unit, and stole a Glock 17 9mm handgun.

Coates was located and arrested for simple burglary.

Upon searching the suspects residence, officers found the Glock 17 9mm pistol (stolen from the LSP unit) and a Ruger AR-15 .223/5.56 rifle and ballistic vest (reported as stolen from an EBR Parish Sheriff’s Office unit.)

Detectives also discovered multiple bags containing Glock and AR-15 magazines, various ammunition, various narcotics (including heroin, meth, and marijuana) and paraphernalia, and various burglary tools (glass breaking hammers, gloves, rubber mask, wigs, etc.)

Coates was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the outstanding simple burglary warrant.

He was also booked for possession of stolen things, possession with intent to distribute schedule I (heroin), possession with intent to distribute schedule II (Methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone, possession of schedule I (Marijuana), and illegal carrying of a firearm.