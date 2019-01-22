Antoine’s Restaurant welcomes new executive chef

NEW ORLEANS – After 47 years at the helm, Executive Chef Michael Regua of Antoine’s Restaurant, has announced his retirement.

Regua was hired in 1972 as a prep cook. He worked his way up the ladder, taking over as Executive Chef when Chef John De Villes left.

In his years with Antoine’s, Chef Regua has prepared meals for Presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush.

When Pope John Paul II visited New Orleans in 1987, Chef Michael was chosen as one of the local chefs to prepare a meal for him.

Antoine’s Restaurant opened in 1840, and is the oldest French-Creole fine dining restaurant in New Orleans.

The restaurant has 14 dining rooms, with the ability to hold up to 700+ guests at a time.

Antoine’s CEO will be announcing the new executive chef at 11 A.M. this morning.