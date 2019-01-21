Who Dat Nation launches “Boycott Bowl” on Facebook

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 500 people have RSVP’s to a Facebook event titled “Boycott Bowl,” with over 2,000 people “interested.”

The “Boycott Bowl” will be held on February 3, 2019 at 5pm and tickets are $10. The event is described as a celebration of New Orleans.

“It will be a music festival that celebrates our culture and benefits New Orleans musicians, chefs, bartenders, and the entire service industry rather than the NFL. It will provide us an opportunity to do something to celebrate our team, our city, and our fans that we were wrongfully denied on January 20.”

One of the organizers, Brandon Rizzuto, is doing outreach on social media, saying, “It could be a series of live entertainment in City Park and/or Lafreniere Park, a city/parish wide list of restaurants and bars made available to the public that won’t be airing that game they call the Super Bowl – or whatever it is you all decide. Please just provide us an opportunity to do something to celebrate our team, our city, and our fans that we were wrongfully denied today.”

What the organizers don’t explain? A confirmed location. No word on any of the musicians or local restaurants participating in “Boycott Bowl” either.

They do explain that if the event sees enough success, they plan to contribute to local youth sports and music programs.

Follow "Boycott Bowl" on Facebook for the latest updates.

