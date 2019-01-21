‘WE WERE ROBBED’: the Causeway sign lights up. What do you think?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's right there.

It's up in lights.

It says "We Were Robbed" right on the entrance Lake Pontchartrain Causeway headed to the North Shore on the other side of Lake Pontchartrain.

It's a message about the big championship game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams.

It's about a pass interference call some fans, a lot of fans, believe the officials did not make and should have made.

The result of the game could have been different.

So the sign says, "We Were Robbed".

It's right up there on the road.

It lights up the night.

It's up there for you to think about.