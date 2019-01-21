× The day after: Saints reflect back on the flag that wasn’t thrown

Less than 24 hours after a 26-23 overtime loss in the NFC championship game to the Rams, Saints players were huddling for the final time this season.

The loss was one of the most controversial in NFL playoff history. What appeared to be an obvious pass interference call on Rams defensive back Nikell Robey-Coleman against Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis was not called. If called, the Saints would have had first and ten inside the Rams six yard line with under two minutes to play in regulation, with the game tied at 20.

Saints tackle Terron Armstead said the interference was obvious.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saints tackle Jermon Bushrod, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Saints in February of 2010, was asked if he would watch Super Bowl LIII, the Rams vs the Patriots.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday February 3rd in Atlanta.

Saints head coach Sean Payton is expected to meet with media either Tuesday or Wednesday at the Saints facility.