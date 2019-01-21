× Spirit Airlines adds more destinations out of MSY

NEW ORLEANS – Spirit Airlines has announced yet another new route that will be leaving out of MSY.

The newest route will be a daily, nonstop flight to RDU in Morrisville, NC.

These routes will be offered beginning May 2, 2019.

Flights to Denver, CO and Austin, TX will also be offered daily, starting on February 14, 2019.

Additional flights to Philadelphia, PA will be available four times per week, beginning May 3, 2019.

“Spirit Airlines is the fastest growing airline at MSY. In 2013, Spirit began service in New Orleans with one route and now serves 20 destinations from MSY,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. “Spirit’s price point makes air travel a viable option to more people in our area, and travelers are taking advantage of that. Thank you to Spirit for the continued investment and dedication to the New Orleans market.”

With the addition of these three flights, Spirit Airlines will now serve 20 destinations from MSY, making it the 5th largest carrier at MSY.

Leaving out of MSY on Spirit Airlines, passengers may now fly directly to Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and Tampa.