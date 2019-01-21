‘Saints got robbed’ billboards appear in Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS – On social media, local entrepreneur Matt Bowers says he “is going to make the NFL miserable,” and this is a great start.

Bowers has made his message to the NFL referees pretty clear, by broadcasting “NFL BLEAUX IT” and “SAINTS GOT ROBBED” on several billboards in Atlanta.

Two signs are confirmed up, but Bowers purchased a total of eight billboards all around downtown Atlanta.

Bowers is the owner of several car dealerships, so he used his connections to purchase the advertising space overnight.

One of the billboards is right outside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Superbowl will be played in two weeks.