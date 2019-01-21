× Reckless-driver crash on kills 2-year-old girl

Jonesboro, GA (Clayton News Daily) — Clayton County Police are investigating a violent car crash at Old Dixie Highway and Holiday Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Thursday that killed a 2-year-old girl and sent three others, including a 4-year-old, to the hospital in critical condition.

Eight cars were involved in the wreck, according to police. Old Dixie was shut down in both directions for several hours.

Police say the driver of a 2008 Charger allegedly ran a red light at the intersection, causing multiple cars to spin out and crash in the wet weather and ejecting the baby, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people are hospitalized in critical condition. One victim, a 4-year-old girl, is expected to improve, according to CCPD spokesman Ofc. David Portis.

At the accident scene Friday morning, a Clayton County employee swept up debris, including a large piece of a windshield, numerous car parts, and what appeared to be a ruined job-hunting portfolio complete with resume, letter of introduction and work sample.

Fluorescent paint and two marker flags dotted the mess alongside the mattress shop. Across Holiday Boulevard, a tiny child’s winter boot rested against a power pole.

Charges are pending, but no arrest has been made as of press time and no suspect is in custody, Portis said.