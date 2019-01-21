× Pharmacist fatally shoots alleged robber at Luling drug store

LULING- The St. Charles Sheriff Office says that a pharmacist at Thrift Village Drugs in Luling fatally shot an alleged robber last night.

The sheriff’s office says in a Facebook post that the incident happened around 6 p.m. at the store’s location on Paul Maillard Road.

Officers were responding to an attempted armed robbery and shooting when they found the alleged perpetrator dead with a gunshot wound about 100 yards away from the store.

Investigators say that the masked man entered the store with a handgun, demanding drugs from the clerk working the counter.

A struggle between the two led to the pharmacist pulling his own weapon and firing it at the robber.

The man was struck and collapsed in the rear end of the strip mall while attempting to flee the scene.

The perpetrator’s identity is unknown at this time, but what we do know is that he is a white male, thin build, with short hair.

If you have any more information regarding this incident, contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Office’s 911 Center at 985-783-6807.