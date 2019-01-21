Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Homer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homer is a young, male German Shepherd/Lab mix. He was found on Homedale Street by an ARNO volunteer who wrangled him in when he wandered into traffic. He wasn't even scared! Homer LOVES making new friends.

ARNO gave Homer a collar and a microchip that will help if he ever goes off exploring again. He got his vaccination shots and the vet told him that he was the bravest dog she had ever seen. He's also really smart. Homer wasn't housebroken, but he only needed to be told twice and he hasn't had any accidents again.

He feels so safe at home that when he sleeps he often does it on his back with his paws sticking straight up in the air! But when he's awake, sometimes he gets bored when he's left at home with nothing to do, so please make sure to have plenty of toys around.

But Homer likes being out on walks and going to the dog park the most. He's back at the shelter now, and he hopes that in my forever home I will be able to start that up again.

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

