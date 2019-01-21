× Officer on patrol hits 2 pedestrians lying on a dark road, police say

West Palm Beach, FL (WPTV) — An officer is on paid administrative leave after hitting two pedestrians who were lying face up on a dark road, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The incident happened Sunday just after 11:30 p.m., as the officer patrolled Apoxee Wilderness Trail at 3125 North Jog Rd., the department said.

Police said the pedestrians live nearby and they believe the pair was in the park because it’s dark and they were either watching or photographing the lunar eclipse.

The officer’s vehicle was estimated to be traveling about 5 mph, a police report said.

The pedestrians were hospitalized and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police who say the case remains under investigation.