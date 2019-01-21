× Number 2: LSU Number Two in Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is No. 2 in the 2019 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, marking the Tigers’ fourth designation among the Top 2 in preseason rankings.

LSU was rated No. 1 earlier this winter in the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls, and the Tigers are No. 2 in the D1 Baseball poll released last week.

LSU will begin preseason workouts on Friday, and the Tigers open the 2019 season on February 15 versus Louisiana-Monroe in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is one of four Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the Baseball America 2019 preseason Top 10, along with No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Florida and No. 9 Mississippi State. Other SEC squads appearing in the Top 25 are No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Georgia, No. 17 Auburn and No. 18 Arkansas.

Texas, which LSU will meet in a non-conference series in Austin March 1-3, is No. 19 in the poll.

Baseball America Top 25 (2018 record indicated)

1 Vanderbilt 35-27

2 LSU 39-27

3 UCLA 38-21

4 Florida 49-21

5 North Carolina 44-20

6 Florida State 43-19

7 Stanford 45-12

8 Texas Tech 45-20

9 Mississippi State 39-29

10 Oregon State 55-12-1

11 Louisville 45-19

12 East Carolina 44-18

13 Ole Miss 48-17

14 Clemson 47-16

15 Georgia 39-21

16 Baylor 37-21

17 Auburn 43-23

18 Arkansas 48-21

19 Texas 42-23

20 Michigan 33-20

21 Southern Miss 44-18

22 Duke 45-18

23 Coastal Carolina 43-19

24 Minnesota 44-15

25 UC Irvine 32-24

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.