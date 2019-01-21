× Mark Your Calendar: North Texas and Tulane to Play in 2028 and 2029

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University and University of North Texas football programs announced a home-and-home series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons on Monday.

The first matchup of the two-game series will be held on Sept. 23, 2028, at Tulane. The Green Wave will return to North Texas on Sept. 8, 2029.

The upcoming meetings between the two teams will mark just the second and third times the two teams have met. The last matchup came in 2013 with the Green Wave earning a 24-21 win over North Texas at home.

Article Courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.