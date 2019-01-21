Man arrested after hitting patrol car while high
Detroit, MI (WSYM) — A Michigan man is behind bars after Michigan State Police say he crashed into an MSP trooper’s patrol SUV while high on marijuana.
The crash happened on southbound I-75 near Davison in Detroit, according to MSP Metro Detroit on Twitter.
A Michigan State Police trooper was responding to a different crash just before 5 p.m. Saturday at the same location.
The MSP vehicle was on the right shoulder with the emergency lights on when a man lost control of his car and hit the MSP vehicle.
No one was hurt, but state police say the 26-year-old driver admitted to officers he had smoked marijuana before driving.
The man was arrested for driving while impaired.