Louisiana Marathon and Half Marathon race results

Posted 10:19 AM, January 21, 2019, by

BATON ROUGE – Thousands of runners lined up for 7 A.M. despite the near freezing temperatures at The Louisiana Marathon on Sunday.

Nearly 3,000 runners from 48 states and 8 countries crossed the finish line.

2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden set the new female record for The Louisiana Half Marathon with a time of 1:14:18.
Rachel Booth, of Mandeville, qualified for the 2020 Marathon Olympic Trials by finishing the full marathon in 2:43:57.
Booth held the previous record for the Louisiana Half course(now broken by Des Linden.)

A full marathon is 26.2 miles and the half is 13.1.

 

Full marathon, the top 3 male runners:

NAME                                          TIME                                        RESIDENCE

Related Story
Boston Marathon winner Des Linden to run Louisiana Half Marathon

Keith Kotar                               1:11:22                                    Benbrook, TX

Andrew Foxenberg              1:13:45                                    Kirkville, NY

George Fagan                          1:14:08                                    Baton Rouge, LA

 

Full marathon, the top 3 female runners:

Related Story
Dancer who lost leg in Boston Marathon bombing hit by car

NAME                                         TIME                                        RESIDENCE

Desiree Linden                      1:14:18                                    Traverse City, MI

Jessica Jones                          1:26:14                                    Baton Rouge, LA

Emily Cleland                         1:26:59                                    Greenwell Springs, LA

Related Story
‘Superhero’ running 230 marathons across 15 states to raise money for sick children

 

Half marathon, the top 3 male runners:

NAME                                           TIME                                      RESIDENCE

Taylor Simoneaux                   2:38:18                                  Franklin LA

Benjamin Maas                        2:44:21                                  Baton Rouge LA

Benjamin Jones                       2:45:23                                   Yorktown Heights NY

 

Half marathon, the top 3 female runners:

NAME                                           TIME                                     RESIDENCE

Rachel Booth                             2:43:57                               Charlottesville VA

Erica Schramm                         3:00:34                                Las Vegas NV

Amy Natalini                              3:00:49                               Barksdale AFB, LA

 

The 5K and quarter marathon were scheduled for Saturday, but were cancelled due to inclement weather.

As stated in all race purchase policies, no refunds were given as the money had already been spent to put the event on.