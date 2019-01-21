Louisiana Marathon and Half Marathon race results

Congratulations to all the half & full @louisianamarathon finishers today! Thanks for coming to #OnlyLouisiana and passing a good time with us! https://t.co/DXU26GLG4I pic.twitter.com/wEbzdcqMLU — Louisiana Travel (@LouisianaTravel) January 20, 2019

BATON ROUGE – Thousands of runners lined up for 7 A.M. despite the near freezing temperatures at The Louisiana Marathon on Sunday.

Nearly 3,000 runners from 48 states and 8 countries crossed the finish line.

2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden set the new female record for The Louisiana Half Marathon with a time of 1:14:18.

Rachel Booth, of Mandeville, qualified for the 2020 Marathon Olympic Trials by finishing the full marathon in 2:43:57.

Booth held the previous record for the Louisiana Half course(now broken by Des Linden.)

A full marathon is 26.2 miles and the half is 13.1.

Full marathon, the top 3 male runners:

NAME TIME RESIDENCE

Keith Kotar 1:11:22 Benbrook, TX

Andrew Foxenberg 1:13:45 Kirkville, NY

George Fagan 1:14:08 Baton Rouge, LA

Full marathon, the top 3 female runners:

NAME TIME RESIDENCE

Desiree Linden 1:14:18 Traverse City, MI

Jessica Jones 1:26:14 Baton Rouge, LA

Emily Cleland 1:26:59 Greenwell Springs, LA

Half marathon, the top 3 male runners:

NAME TIME RESIDENCE

Taylor Simoneaux 2:38:18 Franklin LA

Benjamin Maas 2:44:21 Baton Rouge LA

Benjamin Jones 2:45:23 Yorktown Heights NY

Half marathon, the top 3 female runners:

NAME TIME RESIDENCE

Rachel Booth 2:43:57 Charlottesville VA

Erica Schramm 3:00:34 Las Vegas NV

Amy Natalini 3:00:49 Barksdale AFB, LA

The 5K and quarter marathon were scheduled for Saturday, but were cancelled due to inclement weather.

As stated in all race purchase policies, no refunds were given as the money had already been spent to put the event on.