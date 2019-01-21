Louisiana Marathon and Half Marathon race results

Congratulations to all the half & full @louisianamarathon finishers today! Thanks for coming to #OnlyLouisiana and passing a good time with us! https://t.co/DXU26GLG4I pic.twitter.com/wEbzdcqMLU
BATON ROUGE – Thousands of runners lined up for 7 A.M. despite the near freezing temperatures at The Louisiana Marathon on Sunday.
Nearly 3,000 runners from 48 states and 8 countries crossed the finish line.
A full marathon is 26.2 miles and the half is 13.1.
Full marathon, the top 3 male runners:
NAME TIME RESIDENCE
Keith Kotar 1:11:22 Benbrook, TX
Andrew Foxenberg 1:13:45 Kirkville, NY
George Fagan 1:14:08 Baton Rouge, LA
Full marathon, the top 3 female runners:
NAME TIME RESIDENCE
Desiree Linden 1:14:18 Traverse City, MI
Jessica Jones 1:26:14 Baton Rouge, LA
Emily Cleland 1:26:59 Greenwell Springs, LA
Half marathon, the top 3 male runners:
NAME TIME RESIDENCE
Taylor Simoneaux 2:38:18 Franklin LA
Benjamin Maas 2:44:21 Baton Rouge LA
Benjamin Jones 2:45:23 Yorktown Heights NY
Half marathon, the top 3 female runners:
NAME TIME RESIDENCE
Rachel Booth 2:43:57 Charlottesville VA
Erica Schramm 3:00:34 Las Vegas NV
Amy Natalini 3:00:49 Barksdale AFB, LA
The 5K and quarter marathon were scheduled for Saturday, but were cancelled due to inclement weather.
As stated in all race purchase policies, no refunds were given as the money had already been spent to put the event on.
