KFC launches GRAVY candle

NEW ORLEANS — Book that flight to London.

KFC has launched a new gravy scented candle and it sounds so gross… it’s great.

The limited edition candles not only smell like gravy, they look like it too! There are only 230 in existence and they’re only available in the UK.

We have no idea what inspired the ‘lit’ concept… but if zen is your jam, light your KFC gravy candle and listen to their meditation mix tape…

They’ve launched the new KFChill experience, allowing users to listen to the sounds of their “KFC Gravy Mega Box.” You choose between the sounds of frying chicken, falling fries, or simmering gravy. PETA is crying.

Win one of the candles here.

