Help get this crime out of the gutter

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to track down a man who stole some copper down spouts on Valence Street. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on January 5 at about 4:30 in the morning in the 2300 block. Surveillance video shows a man carrying multiple spans of the down spouts. Moments later, he loads the copper onto a bicycle and leaves the area.

Police say the man headed down South Liberty Street.

Checking with home supply companies, we found several kinds of copper down spouts. Generally, they come in ten foot lengths and can cost between $100 and $200 dollars each. So the suspect easily got away with several hundred dollars worth of the copper.

Historically, thieves have targeted home constructions and renovations to steal any kind of valuable metal that can be sold for recycling. Often, police will be in contact with area recycling centers to see if anyone has tried to turn-in stolen materials. At this point, there's no word from police as to whether the stolen down spouts have been sold at any recycling centers in the area.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance video of the suspect, click on the video at the top of this page.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 389 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.