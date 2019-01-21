× Harry Connick Jr. vows to boycott Super Bowl in scathing open letter to Goodell

NEW ORLEANS – Harry Connick, Jr. isn’t holding back in his attack on the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell after the New Orleans Saints suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

At issue is a blatant missed call in the fourth quarter that would have almost definitely led to a Saints victory had the refs thrown a flag.

After witnessing that, Connick said he’s through with the NFL this season.

Here’s Connick’s full open letter to Goodell: