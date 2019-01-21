Harry Connick Jr. vows to boycott Super Bowl in scathing open letter to Goodell

Posted 4:50 PM, January 21, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Harry Connick Jr. attends Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party presented by Party City and SVEDKA Vodka at LAVO New York on October 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

NEW ORLEANS – Harry Connick, Jr. isn’t holding back in his attack on the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell after the New Orleans Saints suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

At issue is a blatant missed call in the fourth quarter that would have almost definitely led to a Saints victory had the refs thrown a flag.

After witnessing that, Connick said he’s through with the NFL this season.

Here’s Connick’s full open letter to Goodell:

Related stories