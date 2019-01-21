× Happening now: AT&T Job Fair in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – AT&T is hosting a hiring event today, in New Orleans East.

AT&T says if you love working with people and technology, you should head out to the hiring event.

The company is looking to hire Retail Sales Consultants for New Orleans East and Gentilly AT&T retail stores.

Retail Sales Consultant are responsible for “providing innovative solutions and sharing product knowledge with store customers.”

Interviews will be conducted today from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the AT&T store located at 7500 Bullard Ave.

For the fastest experience, it is recommended that you apply online prior to attending the hiring event by visiting http://work.att.jobs/neworleanshe