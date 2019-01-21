× Get ready for another roller coaster weather ride this week

NEW ORLEANS – Get ready for more ups and downs this week as another roller coaster ride comes to the weather forecast.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday will see plenty of sunshine, but with an easterly wind in place, high temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 50s for the afternoon. We’ll climb up quickly though in terms of temperature as winds switch to the south, bringing in highs in the 70s on Tuesday with more cloud cover.

Then the crash into colder air begins. A cold front moving through the area on Wednesday will bring widespread showers and highs only near 60 degrees. Once the rain and clouds are out of the picture though, get ready for morning lows near freezing both Thursday and Friday on the North Shore and upper 30s to near 40 on the South Shore.

Instead of warming up for the weekend, another reinforcing shot of cold air arrives driving temperatures into the middle 20s for Saturday morning on the North Shore and middle 30s for those south of Lake Pontchartrain. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 40s with wind chills in the 30s. We start to climb back up again with highs near 60 next Sunday with a chance of rain returning in the afternoon.