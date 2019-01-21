Eye doctor offers no cost eye exams… to all NFL refs

NEW ORLEANS — A local company is feeling awfully generous after a devastating Saints loss.

Louisiana Family Eyecare, located in Covington, has an offer for NFL officials before football season kicks off again in NOLA… free eye exams.

They posted to their Facebook business page, “After having time to consider things we will GLADLY provide no cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight. We would hate for someone else to feel our pain. #eyeexamsforallNFLofficials”

Pwned.

The Saints ended their season in a 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams… after a controversial non-call… or two.

