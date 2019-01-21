Dancing Grandma does the ‘Choppa Style’ at Saints game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- You've probably seen this dancing grandma around New Orleans! 71-year old Mamie Marie Burfict has become a New Orleans legend for her dancing skills.

She rides around on her electronic bike that plays music, and then stops in the French Quarter and she dances for tips with locals and visitors alike. She'll even let you ride her bike, and take pictures with her.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez caught up with her at the Saints playoff game on Sunday, as she was dancing to the Saints anthem, "Choppa Style," by rapper Choppa.

Check it out! She's got skills!

You can follow her adventures on Instagram at @silverfoxx1947

Please enable Javascript to watch this video