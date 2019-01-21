× Carnival Season is upon us!

NEW ORLEANS – We are officially two weeks into Carnival season and it is starting to show.

Workers are on Veterans Memorial Boulevard putting up parade route risers.

This photo was taken in front of Lakeside Mall.

These will serve as public viewing stands as well as the seating area for parade judges.

The first Metairie parade, Krewe of Little Rascals, rolls on Sunday, February 17.

Krewe of Little Rascals will be following the old Veterans route, beginning at Trenton Street and ending at Martin Behrman Avenue.