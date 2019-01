Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Saints fans honored owner Gayle Benson with a standing ovation and a rousing “Who Dat” chant.

Benson walked out onto the field with Jonathan Vilma just before the game started.

The crowd Benson a standing ovation before leading a full “Who Dat” chant.

Saints fans really are the best fans in the world.

Thanks for the amazing season to everyone on the field, Mrs. Benson, and all the amazing Saints fans.