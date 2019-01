Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Tailgating is underway at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome ahead of today's NFC Championship Game.

Kinsey Schofield and Carla Pesono found a nice Saints fan with an ice chest full of Who Dat juice.

Word of advice: DON'T OPEN IT!

Find out why in the video above and be sure to check out the WGNO Facebook page for more tailgating fun.