× Saints finish season 14-4 in a devastating loss to the LA Rams

NEW ORLEANS – The boys in black and gold gave it all they had, but came up just a little short in today’s game.

The Saints had an early lead, going into the second quarter 13-0.

The Rams seem to have rallied at the half and came out strong to tie the game and force it into overtime.

The Saints won the coin toss but Brees threw an interception and the Rams took over the field.

The Saints defense put up a fight, but were unable to stop the Rams from marching down the field and into field goal range.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein lined up for a 57-yard attempt, and nailed it.

The Rams will advance to the Superbowl, their opponent will be determined in tonight’s game.