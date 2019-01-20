Payton: Refs blew the call, NFL agrees, Saints fall to Rams in Overtime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rams are headed to the Super Bowl, and the Saints have to chew on another devastating post season loss.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57 yard field goal in overtime to give Los Angeles a 26-23 victory in the NFC championship game. But, Saints head coach Sean Payton said two officials cost the Saints a chance to end the game in regulation.

Playing a third and 10 at the Rams 13, Saints wide receiver Tommy Lee Lewis appeared to be interfered and hit helmet to helmet by Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman. No flag was thrown, and the Saints kicked a field goal to take a 23-20 lead.

But, the Rams then drove and tied the game on a 48 yard field goal by Zuerlein.

Payton said NFL senior executive vice president of officiating Al Riveron told him via phone after the game that the two officials "blew the call."

The Saints jumped to a 13-0 lead after one quarter.

The Rams scored 10 straight points to tie the game at 20.

The Saints are now 1-2 in NFC championship games in the Drew Brees era.

The win by the Rams was the first by a visiting team in the NFC championship since the 49ers beat the Falcons in January of 2013.