COAST distributes free heaters to seniors in St. Tammany

SLIDELL, LA -- The Council on Aging Saint Tammany, or COAST, wants to help senior citizens in the parish stay warm this winter. The group has distributed nearly 50 space heaters, free of charge, to seniors who reached out to the group for help.

To make the heaters available to people across the parish, the group organized distribution events at various locations. On Friday, the distribution was handled at the COAST offices on Cousin Street in Slidell.

COAST uses donations to pay for the heaters. One client, Lillie Rouse, told WGNO that the space heater will also help with her asthma. She also says that COAST helps her throughout the year.

"I find that it is most helpful because they have more than just heaters. Anything that I have a problem with, or if I need information, I get it from here."

During the summer, COAST also distributes fans to help seniors beat the heat. During tax season, the group provides accountants. And every day, workers at the Slidell location alone prepare meals for about 70 people. Other meals are delivered to seniors who are unable to leave their homes to purchase food.

To see some of the distribution day at the Slidell COAST office, click on the video button at the top of this page.