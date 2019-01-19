× Southeastern Falls Short Against McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. – McNeese outscored Southeastern Louisiana, 18-7, in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 62-56 victory in Southland Conference women’s basketball action Saturday at the H&HP Complex.

Southeastern (7-9, 2-3 Southland) made five-of-six three-point field goals in the third quarter to turn a 14-point deficit into a five-point lead. However, the host Cowgirls (4-13, 2-4 Southland) held SLU to 13.3 percent (2-for-15) shooting from the floor in the final period to win their second straight contest.

McNeese’s advantage on the glass and at the charity stripe provided the difference in the game. The Cowgirls out-rebounded SLU, 57-36, and scored 14 second-chance points off 21 offensive rebounds. McNeese netted 20-or-25 free-throw attempts, while SLU was nine-for-16 from the line.

Celica Sterling led a balance SLU attack with 15 points, while Jaclyn Scholvin and Charliee Dugas joined her in double figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Caitlyn Williams (14 rebounds), Tyler Morrison (eight assists) and Scholvin (five steals) all set or tied career highs with their game-high totals in respective categories.

Double-double efforts by Callie Maddox (29 points, 10 rebounds) and Bre’Ashlee Jones (11 points, 13 rebounds) paced the McNeese effort. Maia Robinson also had 10 boards off the bench for the Cowgirls.

Southeastern was red-hot from the floor to start the game, making 61.5 percent (8-for-13) of its field goal attempts in the opening quarter. However, McNeese closed the period on a 9-1 run and a half-court shot by Kaylee Hughes tied the game at 19-19 after the initial 10 minutes.

The second quarter was all Cowgirls. The Lady Lions made just 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) from the floor in the period, as McNeese went into the break with a 35-25 lead.

The Cowgirls scored the first two buckets of the third quarter to stretch the lead to 14. After a timeout, SLU roared back with its best quarter of the 2018-19 season. Scholvin (12 points, 3-for-3 3-FG) and Dugas (8 points, 2-for-3 3-FG) sparked a 24-5 run to close the quarter and send the Lady Lions into the break with a 49-44 advantage.

Southeastern would briefly lead by seven after a Sterling bucket, but McNeese rallied to tie the game at 52-52 with 3:16 remaining. After a Scholvin turnover, Maddox knocked in two more free throws to give the Cowgirls the lead, but Dugas slashed to the hoop to knot the score at 54-54 with 2:44 left.

Dugas’ basket was the last made field goal for the Lady Lions. Jones drew a foul on the Cowgirls’ next trip and made both free throws to put McNeese ahead by two. Sterling was whistled for an offensive foul on SLU’s next possession and Maddox made it a two-possession game, 58-54, with 2:04 left.

McNeese and SLU traded empty possessions until Morrison drew a foul and netted a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 58-56 with 13.7 seconds left. However, Maddox was a perfect 4-for-4 from the line to secure the win for the home team.

Southeastern returns home on Wednesday to host Houston Baptist at 7 p.m. in the University Center. In conjunction with the contest, Southeastern Athletics Student Marketing and Promotions and the SLU Student Government Association (SGA) will partner to host a Back to School tailgate outside of the UC before Wednesday’s game. Once inside, students will be able to enjoy other interactive games and promotions while cheering on the Lady Lions.

Kyla Williams is Wednesday’s Spotlight Player of the Game. The first 150 fans will receive a trading card featuring the New Orleans, Louisiana native courtesy of PRIDE.

Wednesday will also feature a Cane’s Challenge at the UC. If the Lady Lions score 50 or more points, fans can take their game tickets or student coupons to their local participating Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to receive a free combo with the purchase of another of equal or greater value.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.