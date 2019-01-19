Even the cicadas are dancing to Choppa Style

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans photographer Eric Sanders has come up with one of the most creative adaptations of the Choppa Style dance yet.

Sanders put the iconic song, which was a hit more than two decades ago and has been adopted by the New Orleans Saints this season, over a video of a cicada “dancing.”

The result is a hypnotizing instagram video, which has quickly gone viral.

It just goes to show that in New Orleans, even our insects are Saints fans.

And everyone knows how to dance.