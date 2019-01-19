Ditto Dat: in a New Orleans truck you can call, ‘Bianca’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Ready to roll with the Saints?

Need a ride.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is ready with a Toyota truck named Bianca.

That's Bianca as in Bianca Jagger.

Seems there's an iconic photo of Bianca Jagger riding into Studio 54 in New York City on a white horse.

The Toyota truck, at least to its two owners, is a big white horse.

So, the truck has the name Bianca.

She's even on Instagram as Biancadat.

Her owners are a couple of New Orleans Saints fans who've been driving the truck enough to accumulate about a quarter million miles now.

They are Cam Mangham and Lisa Laursen and with Bianca, they are a Saints loving trio.

But Bianca is gassed up and ready to go.

And the next stop is Atlanta and the Super Bowl.

She's been on the road for years.

Some of those quarter million miles were logged going back and forth between New Orleans and Burning Man, the festival that's held every year in the California desert.

Now, Bianca is rolling around New Orleans especially in the Marigny.

That's where she's found a home and a group of fans at Vaughan's Lounge at 24229 Dauphine Street.

In fact, Vaughan's Lounge was so happy to have Bianca pull up outside, an entire menu was created around her appearance.

Well, sort of.

One featured item on the menu.

An important item on the menu.

The poorboys were labeled "Ram Poorboys".

Dressed with all the fixings.

But in fact, they really were roast beef after all.