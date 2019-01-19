100 black men of metro New Orleans presents: Growing Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise

NEW ORLEANS- 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans’ (the 100) mission is to provide support and improve the quality of life for African Americans, and youth in particular, in the New Orleans community.

The 100 hosted one of the biggest resource fairs in New Orleans promoting education, literacy, economic empowerment and health and wellness. The 2019 event theme celebrated the rich history of New Orleans Culture and the Mardi Gras Traditions during the weekend we honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s Legacy.

Michele Blouin-Williams, CEO of Capdau Charter School hosted this year’s event at their beautiful state-of-the art facility, adorned with a massive outdoor area, large cafeteria, spacious gym and multi-purpose room. Their past events have attracted more than 100 vendors and community partners to provide and share resources to more than 400 attendees.