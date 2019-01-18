What are the odds? Saints need a strong start to compete with the explosive Rams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The weekend is here and the countdown has begun. Saints and Rams face off on Sunday, in the Dome.

Jason Logan from Covers.com is here, and Saints fans, you may not like what the numbers are saying.

Although the Saints open at -3 , it seems betters are relying heavily on a field goal.

That looks like early money on home team, but there has since been some shifting.

In the beginning bets were base on the week 9 matchup between the Saints and Rams, where the Saints dominated.

But actually, the Saints blew a 35-14 lead in that game.

The Rams tied 35-35 in 4th quarter, they just weren't able to pull off the win.

"Over their last six games, just one in five ATS, without really a convincing win," says Logan. "You've got that loss to Dallas, a come from behind win against Tampa Bay, a near loss to Carolina, a near loss to Pittsburgh, a week 17 loss to Carolina, and they barely pulled it out last weekend, with a come from behind against the Eagles."

Logan says the Saints have been struggling this season with slow starts. They have actually been outscored 54-10 in the first quarter over the last six games, while the Rams come out strong and explosive.

Now, the Saints have a 10-0 record at home over the last 5 seasons, so that is promising.

The Saints at 2 and 6 over/under at home, while the Rams have the same on the road.

Whoever takes home the win, this should be a great match-up and definitely a nail biter.

