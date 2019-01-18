Report: Ben Watson out for NFC Championship vs Rams

Posted 3:23 PM, January 18, 2019, by

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Saints tight end Ben Watson will be inactive for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Rams.

Watson has suffered from appendicitis the past few days. He did not have surgery, and returned to practice Friday. ESPN was the first to report that Watson will miss Sunday’s game.

If the Saints win, it is unclear if Watson would play in the Super Bowl. He’s announced his retirement after this season, so if the Rams defeat the Saints Sunday, Watson’s last NFL game would be the playoff win over Philadelphia.

Watson has 35 receptions this season, 2 for touchdowns. One of his TD catches came in a November 4th win over the Rams at the Superdome.

 