× Report: Ben Watson out for NFC Championship vs Rams

Saints tight end Ben Watson will be inactive for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Rams.

Watson has suffered from appendicitis the past few days. He did not have surgery, and returned to practice Friday. ESPN was the first to report that Watson will miss Sunday’s game.

If the Saints win, it is unclear if Watson would play in the Super Bowl. He’s announced his retirement after this season, so if the Rams defeat the Saints Sunday, Watson’s last NFL game would be the playoff win over Philadelphia.

Watson has 35 receptions this season, 2 for touchdowns. One of his TD catches came in a November 4th win over the Rams at the Superdome.