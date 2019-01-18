Rams fans create petition to remove head official from NFC Championship Saints game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Well, what’ya know? Los Angeles Rams fans are already making excuses for Sunday’s game! A Rams fan named Andrew Liptock started an online petition to remove Bill Vinovich as the head official for the NFC Championship game against the Saints.

Liptock points out the Rams have never won a game officiated by Vinovich, going 0-8 since 2006... one of those losses coming when the Saints handed them their first loss of the season in week nine!

Falcons fans tried to do something similar with another official last year but it didn’t work.. and it doesn’t seem like this attempt will work either. So far the petition has nearly 7,000 signatures.

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.