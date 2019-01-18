NOPD looking for missing woman from St. Thomas area

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing woman with a mental illness who may have wandered away from home.

Forty-three-year-old Toby Sullivan was last seen on January 18 at her home in the 1800 block of St. Thomas Street, according to the NOPD.

Sullivan has wandered away from home at least once before.

She is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs about 240 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and carrying a lunch box with a flower pattern.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Toby Sullivan please notify NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or any Sixth District detective at (504) 658-6060.

29.930509 -90.074449