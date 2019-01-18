Lakeside Shopping Center is your one-stop shop for Saints gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's your one-stop shop for all of your Saints needs! Whether you're in the market for custom Choppa cookies or a custom cap... Lakeside Shopping Center has the merch to help you march all the way to Atlanta!

We teamed up three of NOLA's Top Lifestyle Bloggers to show us their game day garments.

First up, Courney Illg (@courtneyillg) is shoulder to toe Buckle in their jeans, cowl sweater, and ankle boots. She's rocking Kendra Scott earrings and a necklace... with the perfect game-day purse from Blink.

Tracey Wiley (@tracey_wiley) is wearing a t-shirt and leggings found at Jean Therapy. Her sneakers are from Journey's with a fun fanny-pack from Carinae. Her bracelets are from Kendra Scott with her earrings by Mignon Faget.

Not to be outdone... Alisha Reed (@iamnolabougie) wears a number 9 necklace from Mignon Faget, along with their black and gold bracelets. Her game-day clutch and Drew tee are both from Jean Therapy. With jeans and boots from Buckle!

Cheers to Drew and Krewe! Thanks so much Lakeside Shopping Center!

