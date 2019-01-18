Emergency situation training exercise in Destrehan

DESTREHAN, LA – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Charles Parish Public School System are in the process of conducting a training exercise.

The joint training exercise is at Harry Hurst Middle School, located at 170 Road Runner Lane Destrehan, LA.

The exercise will started around noon and will continue through the afternoon.

The purpose of this training exercise is to test a multilevel response system by the Sheriff’s office.

This begins with emergency calls from the school to the 9-1-1 Communications Center.

Following that, there will be examinations on actions taken by the first responding deputies, additional Sheriff’s Office personnel, and Command Staff.

Additionally, within the school, the school staff response to critical incidents and emergencies will be tested using reality based training scenarios.

Emphasis will be placed on implementation of an Incident Command System as well as medical response to a Mass Casualty Event, with concentration on demonstrating the ability to facilitate a unified response to identify and stop any threat to the school.

Participants in this training exercise include: personnel from the St. Charles Parish Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, East St. Charles Parish Fire Department, St. Charles Parish Mass Casualty Response Team, St. Charles Parish Emergency Medical Services, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Charles Parish Public Schools.