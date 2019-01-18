Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- During training camp, the Saints put a banner up on the wall next to their practice field that reads "Prove them Right." It's right next to their Compete Street sign and has remained hanging there all season. It's been the team's motto and motivation this year, as they embrace the role of being one of the favorites since the preseason.

"I think a lot is talked about the underdog mentality," Brees said. "I think that's an easy thing for people to rally around, you know chip on the shoulder and underdog nobody thinks we can do it and then you go out and you prove them wrong. What's really not talked about a whole lot is when you do have the hype, right? Or when you do have everyone picking you as a pre-season contender and all that stuff. I think it's much harder to handle success then it is failure.Right? Everybody's going to want to bounce back with their best effort after failure and yet, after success and people picking you to be one of the top teams, it's easier to get complacent. I think Sean has done a great job of making sure that there's always a sense of urgency with us in the way that we practice and the way that we prepare. But also embracing that role a little bit and challenging ourselves to see how good we can be."