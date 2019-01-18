Diana Ross joins Jazz Fest 2019 lineup

NEW ORLEANS – Diana Ross has joined the lineup for Jazz Fest 2019.

The legendary performer will make her Jazz Fest debut on May 2, according to festival organizers.

Bob Seger was originally scheduled to perform at Jazz Fest, but backed out due to scheduling conflicts.

Tickets to the 50th anniversary Jazz Fest are on sale now at nojazzfest.com and ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000.

Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Smoothie King Center Box Office. Visit http://www.nojazzfest.com for the full lineup and information.