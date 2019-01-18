Choppa Style Saints candles are here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- We recently told you about a local candle company making a splash in the WHO DAT Nation! Stephanie Kauffman, the owner of Mose Mary and Me, has created the entire Saints starting line up in “Saints” candles.

Thursday she launched Choppa candles... We got our hands on two and within 6 hours...and with the help of News with a Twist host LBJ... we got the candle in front of Choppa!

Choppa posted an image on his Instagram with the caption, “I love it! God is truly blessing me!”

Additionally, Mose Mary and Me is now donating a portion of proceeds to ALS research when you purchase Saints themed candles on MoseMaryAndMe.com.

So sho-sho-shop it Style! WHO DAT!

